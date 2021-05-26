Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Atlantic Safety Series - 01

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Video by Michael Morris 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic

    The new Safety Director for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic introduces himself and talks summer safety in this first video of the new NAVFAC Atlantic safety video series.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 10:17
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

