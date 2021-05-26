The new Safety Director for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic introduces himself and talks summer safety in this first video of the new NAVFAC Atlantic safety video series.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 10:17
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|796803
|VIRIN:
|210528-N-SV378-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108367915
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Atlantic Safety Series - 01, by Michael Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT