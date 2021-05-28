Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Memorial Day 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Video by David Todd 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic

    210528-N-ST310-001 NORFOLK, Va. (May 28, 2021) A special video message from Capt. Tres Meek, commanding officer of NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, in honor of Memorial Day. The observance serves to commemorate the men and women who died while providing military service to their country – from all branches. Formerly known as “Decoration Day,” Memorial Day dates back to the Civil War-era, but officially became a federal holiday in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by David Todd/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 09:22
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 796800
    VIRIN: 210528-N-ST310-001
    Filename: DOD_108367767
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: EVANS, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day 2021, by David Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Department of the Navy

    TAGS

    Memorial Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT