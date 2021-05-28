Memorial Day 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



210528-N-ST310-001 NORFOLK, Va. (May 28, 2021) A special video message from Capt. Tres Meek, commanding officer of NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, in honor of Memorial Day. The observance serves to commemorate the men and women who died while providing military service to their country – from all branches. Formerly known as “Decoration Day,” Memorial Day dates back to the Civil War-era, but officially became a federal holiday in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by David Todd/Released)