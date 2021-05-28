210528-N-ST310-001 NORFOLK, Va. (May 28, 2021) A special video message from Capt. Tres Meek, commanding officer of NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, in honor of Memorial Day. The observance serves to commemorate the men and women who died while providing military service to their country – from all branches. Formerly known as “Decoration Day,” Memorial Day dates back to the Civil War-era, but officially became a federal holiday in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by David Todd/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 09:22
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|796800
|VIRIN:
|210528-N-ST310-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108367767
|Length:
|00:03:26
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Hometown:
|EVANS, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Memorial Day 2021, by David Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
