    Coast Guard Base Portsmouth welcomes new commanding officer PART 2

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Video by Seaman Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Capt. John Dewey relieved Capt. Michael Roschel as commanding officer of Coast Guard Base Portsmouth in a change of command ceremony at Base Portsmouth on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, that was presided over by the Director of Operational Logistics Rear Adm. Melvin Bouboulis.
    U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Kate Kilroy

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 09:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796795
    VIRIN: 210526-G-NJ244-110
    PIN: 2311
    Filename: DOD_108367673
    Length: 00:27:47
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Hometown: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Coast Guard Base Portsmouth welcomes new commanding officer PART 2, by SN Kate Kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG

