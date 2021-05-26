Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) - At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.26.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Beard    

    Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO

    210526-N-QI061-2001

    BRITISH ISLES (May 26, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) launches an SM-3 during a live-fire exercise during exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, May 26, 2021. Exercise At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 08:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796794
    VIRIN: 210526-N-QI061-2001
    Filename: DOD_108367658
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) - At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021, by PO2 Nathan Beard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Stronger Together
    We Are Nato
    Formidable Shield
    Formidable Shield 2021
    At Sea Demo

