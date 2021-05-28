U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Task Force Bayonet provide Improved Target Acquisition System (ITAS) familiarization training to U.S. Marine military police assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. Interoperability training helps prepare joint forces to operate effectively and efficiently across a wide range of potential military operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Zoe Russell)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 07:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796791
|VIRIN:
|210528-F-BY642-7002
|Filename:
|DOD_108367612
|Length:
|00:05:35
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Broll: Improved Target Acquisition System (ITAS) familiarization training, by SSgt Zoe Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
