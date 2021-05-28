Soldiers from the Armed Forces of Djibouti (FAD) Bataillon d’intervention rapide (BIR) practice infantry tactics during a lesson hosted by U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), in Djibouti. The SFAB is helping to organize, train and equip the newly formed BIR through the sharing of tactics and procedures to better prepare them for future operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Zoe Russell)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 07:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|796788
|VIRIN:
|210528-F-BY642-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108367609
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|DJ
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army SFAB advisors train Djiboutian soldiers, by SSgt Zoe Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT