Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Bulgarian soldiers prepare for LFX in Bulgaria

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NOVO SELO, BULGARIA

    05.27.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jefferson VanWey 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    NOVO SELO TRAINING RANGE, Bulgaria - U.S. Army Soldiers operate M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles from 541st Sapper Company, 19th Engineer Battalion, 20th Engineer Brigade, M1 Abrams tanks from Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, and Bulgarian T72 tanks and BMP-23 fighting vehicles from 3rd Battalion, 61st Mechanized Infantry Brigade, conduct a rehearsal for an upcoming live fire exercise at Novo Selo Training Range, Bulgaria, May 27, 2021, in support of Saber Guardian 21. Saber Guardian 21 is a linked exercise of DEFENDER-Europe 21. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 06:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796783
    VIRIN: 210527-A-OE370-192
    Filename: DOD_108367589
    Length: 00:06:36
    Location: NOVO SELO, BG 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Bulgarian soldiers prepare for LFX in Bulgaria, by SFC Jefferson VanWey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bulgaria
    SaberGuardian
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    1stCavDiv

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT