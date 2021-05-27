U.S., Bulgarian soldiers prepare for LFX in Bulgaria

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NOVO SELO TRAINING RANGE, Bulgaria - U.S. Army Soldiers operate M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles from 541st Sapper Company, 19th Engineer Battalion, 20th Engineer Brigade, M1 Abrams tanks from Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, and Bulgarian T72 tanks and BMP-23 fighting vehicles from 3rd Battalion, 61st Mechanized Infantry Brigade, conduct a rehearsal for an upcoming live fire exercise at Novo Selo Training Range, Bulgaria, May 27, 2021, in support of Saber Guardian 21. Saber Guardian 21 is a linked exercise of DEFENDER-Europe 21. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey)