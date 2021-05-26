HMS Queen Elizabeth participates to Steadfast Defender 2021 off the coast of Portugal

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NATO-led exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 is taking place off the coast of Portugal with the participation of the UK Carrier Strike Group. It’s been involved in air and missile defence and anti-submarine training. The lead vessel is the new aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, which is carrying UK and US F-35B fighter jets as well as US Marines as part of its crew. Steadfast Defender 2021 is a NATO-led exercise involving over 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. More information on the exercise can be found on the NATO website and on the SHAPE website. NATO is taking the necessary measures to protect our armed forces. This includes COVID-19 precautions, such as pre-deployment testing and quarantining. Footage includes shots of UK Royal Navy Merlin helicopter and US F-35B fighter jet, as well as soundbites from Captain James Blackmore, Commander Carrier Air Group, and Colonel Simon Doran, US Senior National Representative to the UK Carrier Strike Group.