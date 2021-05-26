Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMS Queen Elizabeth participates to Steadfast Defender 2021 off the coast of Portugal

    PORTUGAL

    05.26.2021

    Natochannel       

    NATO-led exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 is taking place off the coast of Portugal with the participation of the UK Carrier Strike Group. It’s been involved in air and missile defence and anti-submarine training. The lead vessel is the new aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, which is carrying UK and US F-35B fighter jets as well as US Marines as part of its crew. Steadfast Defender 2021 is a NATO-led exercise involving over 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. More information on the exercise can be found on the NATO website and on the SHAPE website. NATO is taking the necessary measures to protect our armed forces. This includes COVID-19 precautions, such as pre-deployment testing and quarantining. Footage includes shots of UK Royal Navy Merlin helicopter and US F-35B fighter jet, as well as soundbites from Captain James Blackmore, Commander Carrier Air Group, and Colonel Simon Doran, US Senior National Representative to the UK Carrier Strike Group.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 04:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796773
    VIRIN: 210527-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108367497
    Length: 00:04:14
    Location: PT

    Portugal
    HMS Queen Elizabeth
    Steadfast Defender 2021

