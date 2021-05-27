Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sunset and Evening Operations B-Roll

    SWEDEN

    05.27.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Warren Spearman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll of sunset over Kallax Air Base, Sweden and members of the 52nd AMXS
    doing maintenance on F-16 Fighting Falcons at dusk.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 03:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796755
    VIRIN: 210527-F-BN774-1001
    Filename: DOD_108367450
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: SE

    This work, Sunset and Evening Operations B-Roll, by TSgt Warren Spearman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Challenge
    F-16
    Arctic
    Sunset
    Exercise
    ACE21

