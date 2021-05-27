B-roll of sunset over Kallax Air Base, Sweden and members of the 52nd AMXS
doing maintenance on F-16 Fighting Falcons at dusk.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 03:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796755
|VIRIN:
|210527-F-BN774-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108367450
|Length:
|00:03:59
|Location:
|SE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Sunset and Evening Operations B-Roll, by TSgt Warren Spearman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT