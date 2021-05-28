Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EVOLVE- Alcohol Abuse Awareness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RP, GERMANY

    05.28.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz shares testimonials on alcohol abuse and the importance of raising awareness on the issue. Community members share their stories and explain why they chose to evolve.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 01:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796748
    VIRIN: 210528-D-NV777-004
    Filename: DOD_108367312
    Length: 00:19:04
    Location: RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EVOLVE- Alcohol Abuse Awareness, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    alcohol abuse
    Army Substance Abuse Program
    ASAP
    ArmyStrong
    USAG RP
    Target_News_Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT