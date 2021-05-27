Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    354th FS at MG21 Final Video

    UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    Attack!

    The 354th Fighter Squadron and over 200 Airmen from the 355th Wing deployed to Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, and several other contingency locations in order to participate in Mobility Guardian 2021, a large scale rapid global mobility exercise hosted in austere and contested locations to demonstrate the Dynamic Wing’s operational edge in uncertain and ambiguous situations.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 23:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796735
    VIRIN: 210527-F-FZ485-852
    Filename: DOD_108367236
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 354th FS at MG21 Final Video, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    DM
    MG21

