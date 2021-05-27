354th FS at MG21 Final Video

Attack!
The 354th Fighter Squadron and over 200 Airmen from the 355th Wing deployed to Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, and several other contingency locations in order to participate in Mobility Guardian 2021, a large scale rapid global mobility exercise hosted in austere and contested locations to demonstrate the Dynamic Wing’s operational edge in uncertain and ambiguous situations.
