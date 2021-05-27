Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBLM Memorial Day Ceremony 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Video by Sidney Lee 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord - Enterprise Multimedia Center (EMC)

    This year's Joint Base Lewis-McChord Memorial Day ceremony to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Thank you for remembering America's fallen.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 19:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 796722
    VIRIN: 210527-D-PU960-537
    Filename: DOD_108366853
    Length: 00:12:53
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLM Memorial Day Ceremony 2021, by Sidney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBLM
    I Corps
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    Memorial Day Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT