ASTORIA, Ore. – U.S. Army Special Forces Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), perform maritime operations training around the Columbia River, Oregon, May 26, 2021. Special Forces Operational Detachment Alphas routinely train on a variety of infiltration platforms that include sea, land and air, to insert into isolated or denied areas overseas and respond aggressively to national threats of the 21st century. The training along the Columbia River presents a more diverse and unique training environment that isn't available at nearby military installations.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 19:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796720
|VIRIN:
|210526-A-LE273-293
|Filename:
|DOD_108366801
|Length:
|00:06:23
|Location:
|ASTORIA, OR, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st SFG (A) Green Berets perform maritime operations on the Columbia River, by SSG Paul Sale, identified by DVIDS
