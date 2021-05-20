B-1B Lancer Undergoes Electronic Warfare Testing in the BAF

A B-1B Lancer was rolled into the Benefield Anechoic Facility (BAF) at Edwards Air Force Base, California, on May 20. The aircraft will undergo testing of a portion of the B-1B Defensive Software suite, Pre-processor Flight Software (PFS) 6.42. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)
05.20.2021
05.27.2021
Package
EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
