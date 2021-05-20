Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1B Lancer Undergoes Electronic Warfare Testing in the BAF

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Video by Giancarlo Casem 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    A B-1B Lancer was rolled into the Benefield Anechoic Facility (BAF) at Edwards Air Force Base, California, on May 20. The aircraft will undergo testing of a portion of the B-1B Defensive Software suite, Pre-processor Flight Software (PFS) 6.42. (Air Force video by Giancarlo Casem)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 20:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796716
    VIRIN: 210520-F-HC101-3001
    Filename: DOD_108366732
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1B Lancer Undergoes Electronic Warfare Testing in the BAF, by Giancarlo Casem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-1B Lancer
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    Air Force Materiel Command
    53rd Wing
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center

