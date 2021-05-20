A highlight video of field artillery crews from Poland, the United States, the Ukraine and Denmark working and firing together during the Dynamic Front 21 exercise in Torun, Poland.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 17:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|796704
|VIRIN:
|210520-O-HG457-555
|Filename:
|DOD_108366572
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|TORUN, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dynamic Front 21 final Torun video, by Grzegorz Czaplicki and MSG Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
