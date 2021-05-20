Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dynamic Front 21 final Torun video

    TORUN, POLAND

    05.20.2021

    Video by Grzegorz Czaplicki and Master Sgt. Ryan Matson

    7th Army Training Command

    A highlight video of field artillery crews from Poland, the United States, the Ukraine and Denmark working and firing together during the Dynamic Front 21 exercise in Torun, Poland.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 17:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 796704
    VIRIN: 210520-O-HG457-555
    Filename: DOD_108366572
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: TORUN, PL 

    This work, Dynamic Front 21 final Torun video, by Grzegorz Czaplicki and MSG Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Poland
    82nd Field Artillery Regiment
    1st Battalion
    Torun
    7th Army Training Command
    Dynamic Front
    DynamicFront

