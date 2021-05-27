Student A-10 pilots from the 357th Fighter Squadron along with maintainers from the 355th AMXS visited Sheppard Air Force Base as a part of Operation Agile Dragon. The goal of the operation is to give student pilots the opportunity to train in a number of diverse locations in order to be a global force. In the video both the student pilot and a crew chief began their training at Sheppard and talk about how that training has prepared them for the operational air force.
|05.27.2021
|05.27.2021 16:59
|Video Productions
|796698
|210527-F-RR907-001
|DOD_108366513
|00:03:12
|TX, US
|0
|0
