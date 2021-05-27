Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Agile Dragon

    TX, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Student A-10 pilots from the 357th Fighter Squadron along with maintainers from the 355th AMXS visited Sheppard Air Force Base as a part of Operation Agile Dragon. The goal of the operation is to give student pilots the opportunity to train in a number of diverse locations in order to be a global force. In the video both the student pilot and a crew chief began their training at Sheppard and talk about how that training has prepared them for the operational air force.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 16:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: TX, US

    Crew Chief
    A-10 Warthog
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Student Pilot
    Operation Agile Dragon

