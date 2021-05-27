video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Student A-10 pilots from the 357th Fighter Squadron along with maintainers from the 355th AMXS visited Sheppard Air Force Base as a part of Operation Agile Dragon. The goal of the operation is to give student pilots the opportunity to train in a number of diverse locations in order to be a global force. In the video both the student pilot and a crew chief began their training at Sheppard and talk about how that training has prepared them for the operational air force.