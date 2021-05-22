Expert Field Medical Badge Award Ceremony hosted by Army Reserve Medical Command at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, the Surgeon General of the Army and Commanding General, Army Medical Command, and Maj. Gen. Jonathan Woodson, Commanding General of Army Reserve Medical Command, speak to the accomplishments and skills they observed in the Candidates for the Expert Field Medical Badge held at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 12-22, 2021. The Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) is one of the most difficult and prestigious Army special skill badges to earn. This award ceremony marks the completion of the inaugural EFMB qualification course for the Army Reserve Medical Command.