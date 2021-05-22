Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Expert Field Medical Badge Award Ceremony hosted by Army Reserve Medical Command at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2021

    Video by Cedar Wolf 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, the Surgeon General of the Army and Commanding General, Army Medical Command, and Maj. Gen. Jonathan Woodson, Commanding General of Army Reserve Medical Command, speak to the accomplishments and skills they observed in the Candidates for the Expert Field Medical Badge held at Fort McCoy, Wis., May 12-22, 2021. The Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) is one of the most difficult and prestigious Army special skill badges to earn. This award ceremony marks the completion of the inaugural EFMB qualification course for the Army Reserve Medical Command.

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 796694
    VIRIN: 210522-A-CX732-1001
    Filename: DOD_108366490
    Length: 00:16:24
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Expert Field Medical Badge Award Ceremony hosted by Army Reserve Medical Command at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, by Cedar Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AR-MEDCOM
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    Expert Field Medical Badge
    Army Medicine
    EFMB
    Fort McCoy Total Force Training Center

