612th Air Base Squadron visits the Children of Love Orphanage Foundation in La Paz, Honduras

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/796685" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen with the 612th Air Base Squadron, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, visit the children of the Children of Love Foundation Orphanage in La Paz, Honduras, May 22, 2021. The 612th ABS sponsors the Children of Love Foundation Orphanage by donating clothing, helping with renovations, donating needed supplies, and spending time with the children. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Camila Melendez)