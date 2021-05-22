U.S. Airmen with the 612th Air Base Squadron, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, visit the children of the Children of Love Foundation Orphanage in La Paz, Honduras, May 22, 2021. The 612th ABS sponsors the Children of Love Foundation Orphanage by donating clothing, helping with renovations, donating needed supplies, and spending time with the children. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Camila Melendez)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 16:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|796685
|VIRIN:
|210523-M-YX647-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108366379
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|COMAYAGUA, HN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 612th Air Base Squadron visits the Children of Love Orphanage Foundation in La Paz, Honduras, by Cpl Camila Melendez, identified by DVIDS
