U.S. Special Operations Command observes Memorial Day at the Special Operations Memorial on MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. The federal holiday serves as a time to honor service members who died while serving in the armed forces.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 16:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796683
|VIRIN:
|210517-M-XB243-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108366362
|Length:
|00:07:31
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USSOCOM Observes Memorial Day, by Daniel Wade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
