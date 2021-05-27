Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSOCOM Observes Memorial Day

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Video by Daniel Wade 

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    U.S. Special Operations Command observes Memorial Day at the Special Operations Memorial on MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. The federal holiday serves as a time to honor service members who died while serving in the armed forces.

    Memorial Day
    U.S. Special Operations Command
    Special Operations Memorial
    MadDill Air Force Base

