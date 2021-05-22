Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    612th Air Base Squadron visits the Children of Love Orphanage Foundation in La Paz, Honduras

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COMAYAGUA, HONDURAS

    05.22.2021

    Video by Cpl. Camila Melendez 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Airmen with the 612th Air Base Squadron, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, visit the children of the Children of Love Foundation Orphanage in La Paz, Honduras, May 22, 2021. The 612th ABS sponsors the Children of Love Foundation Orphanage by donating clothing, helping with renovations, donating needed supplies, and spending time with the children. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Camila Melendez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 16:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796680
    VIRIN: 210523-M-YX647-0001
    Filename: DOD_108366324
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: COMAYAGUA, HN 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 612th Air Base Squadron visits the Children of Love Orphanage Foundation in La Paz, Honduras, by Cpl Camila Melendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    JTF-Bravo
    Humanitarian
    Soto Cano Air Base
    612th Air Base Squadron
    The Children of Love Foundation Orphanage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT