Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights the Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing for Secretary of the Air Force nominee Frank Kendall, the Advanced Battle Management System moves from the drawing board to the hands of warfighters, and Air Force Hurricane Hunters get a major upgrade in storm detection equipment.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 14:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|796662
|VIRIN:
|210527-F-JH807-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108366083
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: SECAF Confirmation Hearing, ABMS Moves Forward, Hurricane Hunters Get New Tech, by SSgt Brittain Crolley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT