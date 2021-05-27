Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: SECAF Confirmation Hearing, ABMS Moves Forward, Hurricane Hunters Get New Tech

    UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brittain Crolley 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights the Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing for Secretary of the Air Force nominee Frank Kendall, the Advanced Battle Management System moves from the drawing board to the hands of warfighters, and Air Force Hurricane Hunters get a major upgrade in storm detection equipment.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 14:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 796660
    VIRIN: 210527-F-JH807-0001
    Filename: DOD_108366046
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: SECAF Confirmation Hearing, ABMS Moves Forward, Hurricane Hunters Get New Tech, by SSgt Brittain Crolley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AF
    Air Force
    Around The Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV

