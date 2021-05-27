Around the Air Force: SECAF Confirmation Hearing, ABMS Moves Forward, Hurricane Hunters Get New Tech

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights the Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing for Secretary of the Air Force nominee Frank Kendall, the Advanced Battle Management System moves from the drawing board to the hands of warfighters, and Air Force Hurricane Hunters get a major upgrade in storm detection equipment.