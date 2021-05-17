A U.S. Navy E/A-18G Growler pilot stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, describes the capabilities of the E/A-18G, while also highlighting the role it plays in Checkered Flag 21-2. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)
|05.17.2021
|05.27.2021 14:41
|Interviews
|796658
|210517-F-PU449-256
|DOD_108365986
|00:01:13
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
