Memorial Day CVN 74

The aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) observes Memorial Day in Newport News, Virginia, May 27, 2021. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting RCOH as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anton Wendler)