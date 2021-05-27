Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Memorial Day CVN 74

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mitchell Banks 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    The aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) observes Memorial Day in Newport News, Virginia, May 27, 2021. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting RCOH as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anton Wendler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 14:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 796656
    VIRIN: 210527-N-UF271-1001
    Filename: DOD_108365943
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day CVN 74, by PO3 Mitchell Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Newport News
    Shipyard
    Memorial Day
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT