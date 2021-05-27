Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    23d Wing changes command

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Megan Estrada 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    The 23d Wing changed command May 27, 2021 at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Chad Franks presided over the ceremony, which marks the next chapter in the legacy of the World Famous Flying Tigers.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 14:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796655
    VIRIN: 210527-F-WE075-856
    Filename: DOD_108365942
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, 23d Wing changes command, by A1C Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Moody Air Force Base
    change of command
    Flying Tigers
    23d Wing
    15th Air Force
    Fifteenth Air Force

