The 23d Wing changed command May 27, 2021 at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Chad Franks presided over the ceremony, which marks the next chapter in the legacy of the World Famous Flying Tigers.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 14:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|796655
|VIRIN:
|210527-F-WE075-856
|Filename:
|DOD_108365942
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 23d Wing changes command, by A1C Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
