    Coast Guard members give Nascar Coca Cola 600 shoutout

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Coast Guard members around the District 5 area give shoutouts to be included in a video montage for the Nascar Coca Cola 600 event. U.S Coast Guard courtesy video

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 13:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796648
    VIRIN: 210527-G-HU058-1000
    Filename: DOD_108365810
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    Nascar 2021 Coca Cola 600

