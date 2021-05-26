Army and Air University Instructor, Col Glenn Schmick speaks on mental health and the important of having your mind and body combat ready.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 13:06
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|796644
|VIRIN:
|210526-F-WI667-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108365734
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mental Health Awareness, Keep Your Mind Combat Ready, by Thomas Meneguin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
