Air Mobility Liaison Officers from the 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron assessed airfields, set up drop and landing zones, and coordinated airpower for exercise Swift Response 21. SR21 is a series of linked joint forcible entry exercises designed to prepare U.S. military and NATO allies to rapidly deploy combat forces to Europe. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 12:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|796635
|VIRIN:
|210513-F-XH170-377
|Filename:
|DOD_108365640
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|PLOVDIV, BG
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, CRW AMLOs support Swift Response in Europe, by MSgt David W. Carbajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
