    CRW AMLOs support Swift Response in Europe

    PLOVDIV, BULGARIA

    05.13.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Air Mobility Liaison Officers from the 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron assessed airfields, set up drop and landing zones, and coordinated airpower for exercise Swift Response 21. SR21 is a series of linked joint forcible entry exercises designed to prepare U.S. military and NATO allies to rapidly deploy combat forces to Europe. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 12:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796635
    VIRIN: 210513-F-XH170-377
    Filename: DOD_108365640
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: PLOVDIV, BG 

    This work, CRW AMLOs support Swift Response in Europe, by MSgt David W. Carbajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    joint exercise
    nato exercise
    joint forcible entry
    defender-europe 21

