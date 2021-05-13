CRW AMLOs support Swift Response in Europe

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/796635" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Air Mobility Liaison Officers from the 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron assessed airfields, set up drop and landing zones, and coordinated airpower for exercise Swift Response 21. SR21 is a series of linked joint forcible entry exercises designed to prepare U.S. military and NATO allies to rapidly deploy combat forces to Europe. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)