The 1-376th Aviation Battalion conducted Annual Training (AT) near Camp Ripley, Minnesota. A Company, D Company, and Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC) trained together and separately throughout their time here. (Minnesota National Guard Video by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 12:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|796632
|VIRIN:
|210527-Z-DY230-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108365600
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Nebraska National Guard Unit Trains at Camp Ripley, by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS
