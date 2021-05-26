Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nebraska National Guard Unit Trains at Camp Ripley

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Video by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    The 1-376th Aviation Battalion conducted Annual Training (AT) near Camp Ripley, Minnesota. A Company, D Company, and Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC) trained together and separately throughout their time here. (Minnesota National Guard Video by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 12:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796632
    VIRIN: 210527-Z-DY230-1001
    Filename: DOD_108365600
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, Nebraska National Guard Unit Trains at Camp Ripley, by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Annual Training
    Nebraska National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Personnel Recovery
    1-376th Aviation
    UH-72 Lakota Helicopter

