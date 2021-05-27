BAMC's Vaccine Heroes

BAMC staff members who elected to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are heroes in the fight against the pandemic. (U.S. Army photo illustrations by Jason W. Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 11:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|796631
|VIRIN:
|210527-D-HZ730-1747
|Filename:
|DOD_108365593
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT