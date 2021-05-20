Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Golf Company Pugil Sticls

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Cristian Torres 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in Pugil Sticks at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May, 20, 2021. Pugil Sticks gave the recruits an opportunity to apply the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques they have been taught so far in recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

    #MCRDSD #recruits #MarineRecruit #usmc #recruittraining

    Finding purpose and your place in a common cause. What you truly long for is discovered by fighting for it. This is where the battle begins. Follow the link and start your journey and earn the title Marine.

    http://www.marines.com/WRRHQ

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 11:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 796621
    VIRIN: 210520-M-HX572-299
    Filename: DOD_108365547
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf Company Pugil Sticls, by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USMC #RecruitTraining

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT