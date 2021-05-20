Golf Company Pugil Sticls

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in Pugil Sticks at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May, 20, 2021. Pugil Sticks gave the recruits an opportunity to apply the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques they have been taught so far in recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)



