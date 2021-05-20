Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in Pugil Sticks at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, May, 20, 2021. Pugil Sticks gave the recruits an opportunity to apply the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques they have been taught so far in recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)
#MCRDSD #recruits #MarineRecruit #usmc #recruittraining
Finding purpose and your place in a common cause. What you truly long for is discovered by fighting for it. This is where the battle begins. Follow the link and start your journey and earn the title Marine.
http://www.marines.com/WRRHQ
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 11:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|796621
|VIRIN:
|210520-M-HX572-299
|Filename:
|DOD_108365547
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Golf Company Pugil Sticls, by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT