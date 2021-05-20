Mental Health Matters- Office of Naval Intelligence

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Understanding suicide warning signs and risk factors can help identify those at risk, allow for early intervention, and prevent suicide. Mental Health and Suicide Prevention awareness campaigns serve as a way to promote psychological health and suicide awareness and prevention, and encourage Sailors and civilian personnel to access behavioral health and emotional well-being resources when needed. These valuable resources can be used not only by Sailors and civilians who need a helping hand, but also by family members and friends.