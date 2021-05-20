Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mental Health Matters- Office of Naval Intelligence

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Video by Jennifer Fisher 

    Office of Naval Intelligence, Video Operations Division

    Understanding suicide warning signs and risk factors can help identify those at risk, allow for early intervention, and prevent suicide. Mental Health and Suicide Prevention awareness campaigns serve as a way to promote psychological health and suicide awareness and prevention, and encourage Sailors and civilian personnel to access behavioral health and emotional well-being resources when needed. These valuable resources can be used not only by Sailors and civilians who need a helping hand, but also by family members and friends.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 11:21
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 796608
    VIRIN: 210520-O-YS690-379
    Filename: DOD_108365410
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mental Health Matters- Office of Naval Intelligence, by Jennifer Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mental health
    Suicide
    ACT
    ONI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT