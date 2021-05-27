USSOCOM Observes Memorial Day

U.S. Special Operations Command observes Memorial Day at the Special Operations Memorial on MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. The federal holiday serves as a time to honor service members who died while serving in the armed forces.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 10:29
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|796607
|Filename:
|DOD_108365397
|Length:
|00:26:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
