Cal is the new 121 ARW Resident Good Boy

Cal is a facility dog and the newest member of the 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio. Cal will assist with the Wing's SAPR program as well as perform moral building tasks. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Wendy Kuhn)
Interviews:
Victoria Shotto, 121st Air Refueling Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response coordinator.
Jennifer Swank, America's VetDogs Instructor
05.01.2021
05.27.2021
|Package
|796602
|210501-Z-DS364-611
|DOD_108365377
|00:04:14
|OH, US
|0
|0
