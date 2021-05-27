Marine Corps Police Academy Graduation Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/796600" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Marine Corps Police Academy is proud to graduate 11 new Civilian Law Enforcement Officers from Basic Police Officer Course 04-21. These students have endured 13 weeks of Law Enforcement training and will be stationed throughout Marine Corps bases within the US. The graduation ceremony consists of introductions of staff, a speaker presentation from the Acting Executive Director, a presentation of graduation certificates and Law Enforcement credentials, and recognition for individual awards in academics, physical fitness, weapons qualifications and Leadership.

