    Marine Corps Police Academy Graduation Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    The Marine Corps Police Academy is proud to graduate 11 new Civilian Law Enforcement Officers from Basic Police Officer Course 04-21. These students have endured 13 weeks of Law Enforcement training and will be stationed throughout Marine Corps bases within the US. The graduation ceremony consists of introductions of staff, a speaker presentation from the Acting Executive Director, a presentation of graduation certificates and Law Enforcement credentials, and recognition for individual awards in academics, physical fitness, weapons qualifications and Leadership.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 10:13
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 796600
    Filename: DOD_108365363
    Length: 00:26:16
    Location: US

    Graduation Ceremony
    MCPA
    Marine Corps Police Academy

