Marine Corps Police Academy Graduation Ceremony

The Marine Corps Police Academy is proud to graduate 11 new Civilian Law Enforcement Officers from Basic Police Officer Course 04-21. These students have endured 13 weeks of Law Enforcement training and will be stationed throughout Marine Corps bases within the US. The graduation ceremony consists of introductions of staff, a speaker presentation from the Acting Executive Director, a presentation of graduation certificates and Law Enforcement credentials, and recognition for individual awards in academics, physical fitness, weapons qualifications and Leadership.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 10:13
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|796600
|Filename:
|DOD_108365363
|Length:
|00:26:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
