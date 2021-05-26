First Lt. Rashan Legard uses spoken word poetry to recount his experience after he reported being sexually assaulted. Rashan said supportive leadership can make all the difference for Soldiers. In his case, it was one of his NCOs at the time who ensured he got the resources he needed to seek help and “get back in the fight.” (Video by Cadet Vanessa Atchley).
This work, Spoken Words of Pain, by Shawn lockhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
