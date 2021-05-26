Spoken Words of Pain

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/796597" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

First Lt. Rashan Legard uses spoken word poetry to recount his experience after he reported being sexually assaulted. Rashan said supportive leadership can make all the difference for Soldiers. In his case, it was one of his NCOs at the time who ensured he got the resources he needed to seek help and “get back in the fight.” (Video by Cadet Vanessa Atchley).