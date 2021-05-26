Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spoken Words of Pain

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Video by Shawn lockhart 

    Army Resiliency Directorate

    First Lt. Rashan Legard uses spoken word poetry to recount his experience after he reported being sexually assaulted. Rashan said supportive leadership can make all the difference for Soldiers. In his case, it was one of his NCOs at the time who ensured he got the resources he needed to seek help and “get back in the fight.” (Video by Cadet Vanessa Atchley).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 09:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 796597
    VIRIN: 210526-A-UJ895-0123
    Filename: DOD_108365334
    Length: 00:06:02
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spoken Words of Pain, by Shawn lockhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Sexual Assault
    SHARP
    Army Resilience Directorate

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT