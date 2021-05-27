video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/796592" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Honor Guard perform a flag detail outside 88th Air Base Wing headquarters, May 27, 2021. Memorial Day is an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force Video by Darrius Parker)