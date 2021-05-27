Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Video by Darrius Parker 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Honor Guard perform a flag detail outside 88th Air Base Wing headquarters, May 27, 2021. Memorial Day is an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force Video by Darrius Parker)

    This work, Memorial Day, by Darrius Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAF
    AFMC
    WPAFB Honor Guard
    WPAFB
    88th Air Base Wing
    88ABW

