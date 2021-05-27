Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Honor Guard perform a flag detail outside 88th Air Base Wing headquarters, May 27, 2021. Memorial Day is an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force Video by Darrius Parker)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 09:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|796592
|VIRIN:
|210527-F-BB219-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108365280
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial Day, by Darrius Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
