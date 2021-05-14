Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief's Chat - CMSgt Janee Walker

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    05.14.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Elijah Dority 

    AFN Incirlik

    Check out our latest Chief Chat video with Chief Janee Walker, 39th SFS Security Manager as she talks about the importance of being authentic.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 07:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796578
    VIRIN: 210514-F-JP321-133
    Filename: DOD_108365166
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief's Chat - CMSgt Janee Walker, by A1C Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mentorship
    Superintendent
    Security Forces
    39th sfs
    CMSGT
    Chief's Chat

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT