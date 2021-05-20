Dynamic Front 21

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



German soldiers with the 131 Artillery Battalion fire the Howitzer PzH2000

during exercise Dynamic Front 21at the U.S. Army's Grafenwöhr Training Area,

Germany, May 20, 2021. The exercise includes approximately 1,800

participants from 15 nations, May 3 - 21, 2021 at the U.S. Army's Grafenwöhr

Training Area and Torun, Poland. DF21 is a 7th Army Training Command-led,

U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed exercise designed to increase

readiness, lethality and interoperability by exercising allied and partner

nations’ ability to integrate joint fires in a multinational environment at

both the operation and tactical levels. (U.S. Army video by Gertrud Zach)