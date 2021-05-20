German soldiers with the 131 Artillery Battalion fire the Howitzer PzH2000
during exercise Dynamic Front 21at the U.S. Army's Grafenwöhr Training Area,
Germany, May 20, 2021. The exercise includes approximately 1,800
participants from 15 nations, May 3 - 21, 2021 at the U.S. Army's Grafenwöhr
Training Area and Torun, Poland. DF21 is a 7th Army Training Command-led,
U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed exercise designed to increase
readiness, lethality and interoperability by exercising allied and partner
nations’ ability to integrate joint fires in a multinational environment at
both the operation and tactical levels. (U.S. Army video by Gertrud Zach)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 05:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796569
|VIRIN:
|210520-A-HE359-2222
|Filename:
|DOD_108365015
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Dynamic Front 21, by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
