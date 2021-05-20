Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dynamic Front 21

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.20.2021

    Video by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    German soldiers with the 131 Artillery Battalion fire the Howitzer PzH2000
    during exercise Dynamic Front 21at the U.S. Army's Grafenwöhr Training Area,
    Germany, May 20, 2021. The exercise includes approximately 1,800
    participants from 15 nations, May 3 - 21, 2021 at the U.S. Army's Grafenwöhr
    Training Area and Torun, Poland. DF21 is a 7th Army Training Command-led,
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed exercise designed to increase
    readiness, lethality and interoperability by exercising allied and partner
    nations’ ability to integrate joint fires in a multinational environment at
    both the operation and tactical levels. (U.S. Army video by Gertrud Zach)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 05:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796569
    VIRIN: 210520-A-HE359-2222
    Filename: DOD_108365015
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dynamic Front 21, by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PzH2000
    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    TraintoWin

