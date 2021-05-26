Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Secretary General and Prime Minister of Portugal inaugurate NCI Academy

    PORTUGAL

    05.26.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel       

    On Wednesday (26 May 2021), NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Prime Minister António Costa of Portugal inaugurated the NATO Communications and Information Academy in Oeiras, Portugal.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 03:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796564
    VIRIN: 210526-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108364880
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: PT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Portugal
    Cyber
    Stoltenberg
    Costa
    NCI

