Italian soldiers with 132nd Field Artillery Regiment “Ariete” fire the
Howitzer PzH2000, during exercise Dynamic Front 21at the U.S. Army's
Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, May 20, 2021. The exercise includes
approximately 1,800 participants from 15 nations, May 3 - 21, 2021 at the
U.S. Army's Grafenwöhr Training Area and Torun, Poland. DF21 is a 7th Army
Training Command-led, U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed exercise designed
to increase readiness, lethality and interoperability by exercising allied
and partner nations’ ability to integrate joint fires in a multinational
environment at both the operation and tactical levels. (U.S. Army video by
Gertrud Zach)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 04:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796562
|VIRIN:
|210520-A-HE359-1111
|Filename:
|DOD_108364833
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Dynamic Front 21, by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT