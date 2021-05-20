Dynamic Front 21

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Italian soldiers with 132nd Field Artillery Regiment “Ariete” fire the

Howitzer PzH2000, during exercise Dynamic Front 21at the U.S. Army's

Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, May 20, 2021. The exercise includes

approximately 1,800 participants from 15 nations, May 3 - 21, 2021 at the

U.S. Army's Grafenwöhr Training Area and Torun, Poland. DF21 is a 7th Army

Training Command-led, U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed exercise designed

to increase readiness, lethality and interoperability by exercising allied

and partner nations’ ability to integrate joint fires in a multinational

environment at both the operation and tactical levels. (U.S. Army video by

Gertrud Zach)