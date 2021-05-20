Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dynamic Front 21

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.20.2021

    Video by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Italian soldiers with 132nd Field Artillery Regiment “Ariete” fire the
    Howitzer PzH2000, during exercise Dynamic Front 21at the U.S. Army's
    Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, May 20, 2021. The exercise includes
    approximately 1,800 participants from 15 nations, May 3 - 21, 2021 at the
    U.S. Army's Grafenwöhr Training Area and Torun, Poland. DF21 is a 7th Army
    Training Command-led, U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed exercise designed
    to increase readiness, lethality and interoperability by exercising allied
    and partner nations’ ability to integrate joint fires in a multinational
    environment at both the operation and tactical levels. (U.S. Army video by
    Gertrud Zach)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 04:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dynamic Front 21, by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PzH2000
    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    TraintoWin

