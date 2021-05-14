Pride In My Light Fighter: Katernia LaFitte

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Katernia LaFitte, spouse of Major Westly LaFitte, shares her passion for helping soldiers transitioning on and off island by gifting them with care packages at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 14, 2021. Maj. Westly LaFitte, is a Deputy Commanding Officer of the 25th Infantry Division Artillery stationed on Schofield Barracks. (Video by U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Oller).