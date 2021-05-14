Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pride In My Light Fighter: Katernia LaFitte

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Video by Spc. Joshua Oller 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Katernia LaFitte, spouse of Major Westly LaFitte, shares her passion for helping soldiers transitioning on and off island by gifting them with care packages at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 14, 2021. Maj. Westly LaFitte, is a Deputy Commanding Officer of the 25th Infantry Division Artillery stationed on Schofield Barracks. (Video by U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Oller).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 01:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 796560
    VIRIN: 210506-A-AY372-0001
    Filename: DOD_108364783
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pride In My Light Fighter: Katernia LaFitte, by SPC Joshua Oller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Schofield Barracks

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    Tropic Lightning
    DIVARTY
    Strike Hard
    Americas Pacific Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT