Pride In My Light Fighter: Katernia LaFitte

Katernia LaFitte, spouse of Major Westly LaFitte, shares her passion for helping soldiers transitioning on and off island by gifting them with care packages at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 14, 2021. Maj. Westly LaFitte, is a Deputy Commanding Officer of the 25th Infantry Division Artillery stationed on Schofield Barracks. (Video by U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Oller).
05.14.2021
05.27.2021
|Location:
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
