    Resolute Sentinel 21: Medics conduct life-changing urological surgeries

    HONDURAS

    05.26.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stanford 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. military medics from across the Americas have come together to conduct urological surgeries for a variety of issues at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras.

    Location: HN

