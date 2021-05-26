U.S. military medics from across the Americas have come together to conduct urological surgeries for a variety of issues at Hospital del Sur in Choluteca, Honduras.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 22:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|796555
|VIRIN:
|210526-F-GK873-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108364692
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|HN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Resolute Sentinel 21: Medics conduct life-changing urological surgeries, by SSgt Amanda Stanford, identified by DVIDS
