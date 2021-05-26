HM-14 Det 2A play an important role in protecting ships as they travel around the South Korean peninsula.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 22:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|796554
|VIRIN:
|210526-N-UY393-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108364656
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|POHANG, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 14, by PO2 William Berksteiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT