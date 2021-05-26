Officials Brief Senate Subcommittee on Space Force, Space Operations and Programs

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/796552" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Space Force Gen. David Thompson, vice chief of space operations; John Hill, performing the duties of the assistant secretary of defense for space policy; and Darlene Costello, acting assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics; brief the Senate Armed Services Committee's Subcommittee on Strategic Forces regarding the Space Force, military space operations, policy and programs, May 26, 2021.

