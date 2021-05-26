Officials Brief Senate Subcommittee on Space Force, Space Operations and Programs

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Space Force Gen. David Thompson, vice chief of space operations; John Hill, performing the duties of the assistant secretary of defense for space policy; and Darlene Costello, acting assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics; brief the Senate Armed Services Committee's Subcommittee on Strategic Forces regarding the Space Force, military space operations, policy and programs, May 26, 2021.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 22:11
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 796552
    Filename: DOD_108364618
    Length: 01:20:59
    Location: DC, US

