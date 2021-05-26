Space Force Gen. David Thompson, vice chief of space operations; John Hill, performing the duties of the assistant secretary of defense for space policy; and Darlene Costello, acting assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics; brief the Senate Armed Services Committee's Subcommittee on Strategic Forces regarding the Space Force, military space operations, policy and programs, May 26, 2021.
|05.26.2021
|05.26.2021 22:11
|Briefings
|796552
|DOD_108364618
|01:20:59
|DC, US
|2
|2
This work, Officials Brief Senate Subcommittee on Space Force, Space Operations and Programs, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
