DHA Connected Health helps busy Military Health System clinicians and leaders understand the key principles of incorporating digital health ethics when delivering health care to MHS beneficiaries.
If you want to learn more about digital health ethics, the Defense Health Agency Connected Health Branch offers many resources at https://Health.mil/ConnectedHealthEducation.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 18:41
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|796542
|VIRIN:
|210419-O-TV238-405
|Filename:
|DOD_108364223
|Length:
|00:06:06
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Digital Health Ethics in Clinical Care, by Savannah Blackstock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT