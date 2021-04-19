Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Digital Health Ethics in Clinical Care

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Video by Savannah Blackstock 

    Defense Health Agency Connected Health

    DHA Connected Health helps busy Military Health System clinicians and leaders understand the key principles of incorporating digital health ethics when delivering health care to MHS beneficiaries.

    If you want to learn more about digital health ethics, the Defense Health Agency Connected Health Branch offers many resources at https://Health.mil/ConnectedHealthEducation.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 18:41
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 796542
    VIRIN: 210419-O-TV238-405
    Filename: DOD_108364223
    Length: 00:06:06
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    Healthcare

    TAGS

    ethics
    Military Health System
    MHS
    beneficiaries
    Digital health
    DHA Connected Health

