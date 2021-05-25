ASTORIA, Ore. – U.S. Army Special Forces Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), maneuver in Zodiac Milpro military inflatable boats on the Columbia River, Oregon, May 25, 2021, during maritime operations training. Special Forces Operational Detachment Alphas routinely train on a variety of infiltration platforms that include sea, land and air, to insert into isolated or denied areas overseas and respond aggressively to national threats of the 21st century. The training along the Columbia River presents a more diverse and unique training environment that isn't available on nearby military installations.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 18:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796541
|VIRIN:
|210525-A-LE273-204
|Filename:
|DOD_108364189
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|ASTORIA, OR, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st SFG (A) Green Berets perform maritime operations on the Columbia River, by SSG Paul Sale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT