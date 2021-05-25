Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st SFG (A) Green Berets perform maritime operations on the Columbia River

    ASTORIA, OR, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Sale 

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    ASTORIA, Ore. – U.S. Army Special Forces Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), maneuver in Zodiac Milpro military inflatable boats on the Columbia River, Oregon, May 25, 2021, during maritime operations training. Special Forces Operational Detachment Alphas routinely train on a variety of infiltration platforms that include sea, land and air, to insert into isolated or denied areas overseas and respond aggressively to national threats of the 21st century. The training along the Columbia River presents a more diverse and unique training environment that isn't available on nearby military installations.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 18:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796541
    VIRIN: 210525-A-LE273-204
    Filename: DOD_108364189
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: ASTORIA, OR, US 
    Hometown: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st SFG (A) Green Berets perform maritime operations on the Columbia River, by SSG Paul Sale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon
    Special Forces
    1st Special Forces Group
    Columbia River
    Green Beret
    MAROPS

