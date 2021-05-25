Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Terrapin virtual tour

    BELLINGHAM, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Vincent, operations petty officer, gives a virtual tour of USCGC Terrapin. This tour was conducted to provide patrons celebrating the 2021 Portland Rose Festival an opportunity to view the vessel and learn about missions conducted by the crew. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 18:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796539
    VIRIN: 210526-G-YE015-1001
    Filename: DOD_108364176
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: BELLINGHAM, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Terrapin virtual tour, by PO3 Michael Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bellingham
    patrol boat
    Rosefest
    87
    CGC Terrapin

