This is an overall video story about Exercise Atlantic Trident 21, taking place in Mont-De-Marsan, France and locations throughout the Atlantic Ocean. Atlantic Trident 21 is a joint, multinational exercise involving service members from the U.S., France and the U.K., and is aimed at enhancing fourth and fifth generation integration, combat readiness and fighting capabilities, through conducting complex air operations in a contested multinational joint force environment.
***This product has no graphics. The version with graphics can be found at https://www.dvidshub.net/video/796358/atlantic-trident-21-overall-story ***
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 16:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|796519
|VIRIN:
|210526-N-BL637-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108363925
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|MONT-DE-MARSAN, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Atlantic Trident 21 Overall Story (NO GRAPHICS), by PO2 Sean Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
